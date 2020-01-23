VIDEO: John Mulaney Talks About His Deepest Anxieties on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT!

John Mulaney, whose comedy special "John Mulaney and The Sack Lunch Bunch" is a huge hit on Netflix, joins our host for an exploration of their various insecurities and how they influence their comedy.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show" below!

