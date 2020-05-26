VIDEO: John Krasinski And Rainn Wilson Talk Bringing Good News To The Internet

In his first interview following the conclusion of his show and ViacomCBS acquisition, John Krasinski joined Rainn Wilson on the latest episode of his Instagram live series with SoulPancake, "Hey There, Human" to discuss the origins of his show "Some Good News" and what it's meant to him.

"I've received the most amazingly kind notes about how much that show meant to everyone, but the truth is, it meant no more to anyone than me. That's probably the most emotionally fulfilled I've ever felt in my entire life. I thought to do it because I was sitting around and I was starting to get bummed out and sort of figure out how I was gonna wade through this weird uncertain time.... I said to my wife I had this idea a few years ago to start a good news network and she said you should do it right now and so I went in my office and did it right there... I felt like I was part of a really special community of people who not only brought all the good news but all this interaction and we had the most fantastic community of people like you and SoulPancake - that's how we feel about the Some Good News Community... It was so much fun to celebrate good things during this really weird time."

New episodes of "Hey There, Human" stream live at 12pm PT every weekday on the @SoulPancake Instagram channel.

The two also discuss how Some Good News will continue on - "I knew it wouldn't be sustainable with my prior commitments" - and how John will be a part of it whenever he can, being parents during the pandemic and how their kids are responding to it, the popularity of "The Office" and how it's the best [project] they'll ever do, if "A Quiet Place" prepared him for the apocalypse, and more.

New episodes of "Hey There, Human" stream live at 12pm PT every weekday on the @SoulPancake Instagram channel.

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You