VIDEO: Joel McHale Addresses COMMUNITY Movie Rumors on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Joel McHale discusses the Community reunion.
Joel McHale discusses the Community reunion, shares the possibility of a Community movie happening in the future, and talks about shooting the second season of CARD SHARKS during the pandemic.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
