VIDEO: Joel McHale Addresses COMMUNITY Movie Rumors on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Joel McHale discusses the Community reunion.

Sep. 9, 2020  

Joel McHale discusses the Community reunion, shares the possibility of a Community movie happening in the future, and talks about shooting the second season of CARD SHARKS during the pandemic.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

