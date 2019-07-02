VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld is Back in New Season of COMEDIANS IN CARS GETTING COFFEE

Netflix has released the trailer for the new season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Jerry Seinfeld's roving talk show combines coffee, laughs, and vintage cars into quirky, caffeine-filled adventures with the sharpest minds in comedy.

This season's guests include: Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Jamie Foxx, Sebastian Maniscalco, Martin Short, Mario Joyner, Melissa Villaseñor, Bridget Everett, and Barry Marder.

Watch the trailer below!

Previous seasons of the series are currently streaming on Netflix.



Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee returns to Netflix on July 19, 2019.





