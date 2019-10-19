VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Recreate Their Favorite FRIENDS Moments

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon recently chatted with ACCESS HOLLYWOOD co-host Scott Evans! The stars looked back on their time on the hit sitcom, Friends, and reenacted one of Reese's favorite lines between their characters, sisters Rachel and Jill Green.

Check out the clip below!

Friends is an American television sitcom, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, which aired on NBC from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004, lasting ten seasons.With an ensemble cast starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, the show revolved around six friends in their 20s and 30s who lived in Manhattan.

