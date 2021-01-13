VIDEO: Jazmine Sullivan Performs 'Girl Like Me' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Watch the performance below!
Musical guest Jazmine Sullivan performs "Girl Like Me" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
