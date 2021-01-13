Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jazmine Sullivan Performs 'Girl Like Me' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Watch the performance below!

Jan. 13, 2021  

Musical guest Jazmine Sullivan performs "Girl Like Me" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch the performance below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Jazmine Sullivan Performs 'Girl Like Me' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You