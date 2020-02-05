VIDEO: James Taylor Gives Advice to Young Musicians on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Though he didn't take his own advice as a young songwriter, legendary musician James Taylor advises those just starting out to pick an existing song they like and, without stealing it, use it as a template upon which to craft a new original tune. Listen to Taylor share stories from the beginning of his career on his new Audible audiobook memoir titled "Break Shot."

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

