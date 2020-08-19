VIDEO: James Corden Spins a Wheel of Things He Might Want to See on THE LATE LATE SHOW
Will he want to see a rabbit whose body is a single human leg? What about Don Cheadle turned into a wheelbarrow?
On last night's episode of The Late Late Show, James Corden brings out his wheel of things he might want to see and gives it a spin.
Watch the clip below!
