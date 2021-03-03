Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: JP Saxe & Maren Morris Perform 'Line By Line' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

The single was released on January 13th.

Mar. 3, 2021  

James Corden connects with the GRAMMY-nominated JP Saxe who tells James how he came to collaborate with Maren Morris on "Line By Line" - and they share a special performance for the show.

Watch the performance below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW with James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

VIDEO: JP Saxe & Maren Morris Perform 'Line By Line' on THE LATE LATE SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Ask Me About Broadway Unisex T-Shirt
Dancer T-Shirt
Courtney Reed: Broadway Or Bust T-Shirt

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Economic Loss and Community Renewal In Americas Heartland Explored This Month On WORLD Cha Photo

Economic Loss and Community Renewal In America's Heartland Explored This Month On WORLD Channel's AMERICA REFRAMED

RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Matches a Season High Photo

RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Matches a Season High

The CW Renews SUPERMAN & LOIS for Season Two Photo

The CW Renews SUPERMAN & LOIS for Season Two

Season One of PRODIGAL SON Now Available for Streaming on HBO Max Photo

Season One of PRODIGAL SON Now Available for Streaming on HBO Max


More Hot Stories For You