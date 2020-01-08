VIDEO: J.B. Smoove Talks About Working With Larry David on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Jan. 8, 2020  

J.B. Smoove explains the RULES OF ENGAGEMENT for Larry David and some of the slang his character uses on the show, like "lampin'" and "mopey dick."

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: J.B. Smoove Talks About Working With Larry David on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: WAITRESS Takes Its Final Broadway Bow
  • VIDEO: Bobby Cannavale Talks Acting Onstage with His Wife Rose Byrne in MEDEA
  • VIDEO: Behind The Scenes Of The SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Reunion Flash Mob
  • VIDEO: David Byrne Talks AMERICAN UTOPIA and More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement