VIDEO: Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani Star in THE LOVEBIRDS Trailer

Article Pixel Jan. 16, 2020  

Paramount Pictures has released the trailer for the new film The Lovebirds, starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani.

In The Lovebirds, a couple (Rae & Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme - and hilarious - circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

Watch the trailer below!

The film also stars Paul Sparks, Anna Camp, and Kyle Bornheimer.

THE LOVEBIRDS OPENS IN THEATRES APRIL 3, 2020

