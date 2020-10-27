VIDEO: India Oxenberg Talks SEDUCED, Keith Raniere on CBS THIS MORNING

India Oxenberg, a former member of NXIVM and daughter of actress Catherine Oxenberg.

India Oxenberg, a former member of NXIVM and daughter of actress Catherine Oxenberg, is speaking out about her time in the alleged cult. It comes ahead of group leader Keith Raniere's sentencing on Tuesday for crimes including sex trafficking. He faces up to life in prison. Oxenberg is featured in the Starz docuseries, "Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult." CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste reports from Brooklyn.

India Oxenberg on why she was still a part of NXIVM and DOS (the secret female-only society in NXIVM) after Keith Raniere's arrest: "It's hard to explain, but they're like invisible chains, I know that they're not there, but you feel them and they're there because of what you've been told about yourself."



India Oxenberg on what she hopes Keith Raniere's sentence will be: "I hope the judge gives him life in prison. I think he's a dangerous man and that if he's released, he will do exactly what he's always done. And that puts me and other women and men at risk."

