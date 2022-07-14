Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Hulu Shares THE HANDMAID'S TALE Season Five Teaser

The critically acclaimed series returns on Wednesday, September 14th.

Jul. 14, 2022  

Check out Hulu's teaser for the upcoming fifth season of "The Handmaid's Tale." The critically acclaimed series returns on Wednesday, September 14th. New episodes stream Wednesdays.

June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger.

"The Handmaid's Tale" is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark and Kim Todd. The series is internationally distributed by MGM.

Watch the new teaser here:

