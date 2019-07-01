VIDEO: Hulu Releases Trailer for Mindy Kaling's FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL

Today, Hulu released the official trailer and key art for upcoming limited anthology rom-com series Four Weddings and a Funeral from Mindy Kaling. The series stars Zoe Boyle, Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Sophia La Porta, Harish Patel, Nikesh Patel, John Reynolds, Rebecca Rittenhouse and Brandon Mychal Smith. Four Weddings and a Funeral premieres the first four episodes Wednesday, July 31 and new episodes weekly only on Hulu.



Watch the trailer below!



Maya (Nathalie Emmanuel), the young communications director for a New York senatorial campaign, receives a wedding invitation from her college schoolmate now living in London. She leaves her professional and personal life behind, in favor of traveling to England and reconnecting with old friends and ends up in the midst of their personal crises. Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course there are four weddings... and a funeral.



Four Weddings and a Funeral pilot script is written by Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton. The series is executive produced by Mindy Kaling, Tracey Wigfield, Richard Curtis, Matt Warburton, Jonathan Prince, Howard Klein of 3Arts Entertainment, Charlie Grandy, Tristram Shapeero and Charles McDougall (Ep. 1 & 2). The series is produced by MGM Television and Universal Television, with MGM serving as the lead studio.





