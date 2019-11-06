VIDEO: Hillary Clinton Gives Advice to Democratic Candidates on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

James asks former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton about her experience debating Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential debates, and what advice she has for any future democrat who might debate him for the 2020 vote. And Hillary tells James she has been in contact with a few presidential hopefuls who have reached out for advice.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show WIth James Corden" below!

