VIDEO: Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen Talk About the Stage Roles that Got Away on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

The stars of the new film "The Good Liar," Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen, are holding out hope they may one day get to act across gender lines in Shakespearean classics like "Romeo & Juliet" and "Hamlet."

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

