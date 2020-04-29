VIDEO: Hanelle Culpepper Announces Today's AFI Movie Club Pick THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

Hanelle Culpepper announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION.

Watch the announcement below!

The film is ranked #72 on AFI's 100 Years...100 Movies - 10th Anniversary edition list of the greatest American films, and star Morgan Freeman was the 39th recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award!

Stephen King has said he never cashed the check he received for selling the rights to the film. King later framed the check and mailed it back to director Frank Darabont with a note saying, "In case you ever need bail money. Love, Steve." Watch Darabont talk about his inspiration for the film's record player scene in this AFI Archive exclusive clip.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched free program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI will shine a spotlight on an iconic movie each day, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie of the day with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The daily film selections will be supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience





