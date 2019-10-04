VIDEO: HBO Shares Official Trailer for DANIEL SLOSS: X

Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss brings his critically acclaimed, tenth solo show DANIEL SLOSS: X to HBO in the U.S. and Canada on Saturday November 2 (10:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT).

Watch the trailer below!

The special was taped in April before a live audience at Sydney, Australia's Enmore Theatre and features Sloss deftly skewering society's gender constructs and mining his own personal experiences to reveal the humor inherent in today's fraught masculinity, providing insights that are alternately humorous and profound, along with Sloss' unexpurgated Scottish-level swearing.

The special will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.





