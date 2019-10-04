VIDEO: HBO Shares Official Trailer for DANIEL SLOSS: X

Article Pixel Oct. 4, 2019  

Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss brings his critically acclaimed, tenth solo show DANIEL SLOSS: X to HBO in the U.S. and Canada on Saturday November 2 (10:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT).

Watch the trailer below!

The special was taped in April before a live audience at Sydney, Australia's Enmore Theatre and features Sloss deftly skewering society's gender constructs and mining his own personal experiences to reveal the humor inherent in today's fraught masculinity, providing insights that are alternately humorous and profound, along with Sloss' unexpurgated Scottish-level swearing.

The special will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

VIDEO: HBO Shares Official Trailer for DANIEL SLOSS: X
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: George Salazar and MJ Rodriguez Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' on THE LATE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Performs 'I Will Always Love You' on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
  • VIDEO: See Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson, and More in the New Trailer for HIS DARK MATERIALS
  • VIDEO: Michelle Pfeiffer Talks GREASE 2 on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN