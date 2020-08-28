VIDEO: Gregory Porter Performs 'Revival' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
The song is off his new album "All Rise."
The amazing Gregory Porter treats us to this moving performance of "Revival" off his new album "All Rise" which is available now.
Watch the performance below!
