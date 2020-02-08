VIDEO: Go Inside the Real 'Rose Apothecary' From SCHITT'S CREEK, Located in Upstate New York

In the small town of Sharon Springs, NY, a real-life Rose Apothecary exists! The fictional store is featured in the television show Schitt's Creek, but Sharon Springs' Beekman 1802 Mercantile store partnered with the show to pull off an epic transformation.

According to Democrat and Chronicle, the store made some changes, outside and in, to make it look very similar to the iconic shop featured in the show.

Caitlin Scott, Beekman 1802's visual merchandising manager, watched Schitt's Creek about a year ago, and, along with the store's co-founder Brent Ridge, reached out to the show's producers to talk about a collaboration.

After getting the okay, they started using the same package design and storefront signage in early January.

Fans from all over have come to check out the shop, take photos, and even dress as the characters.

Watch the full video segment below, and read more on Democrat and Chronicle!

Schitt's Creek is created by Dan and Eugene Levy and premiered on CBC Television on January 13, 2015. The series is produced by Not a Real Company Productions. On March 6, 2018, the series was renewed for a 14-episode fifth season, which began airing on January 8, 2019. The series sixth and final season consisting of 14 episodes began airing on January 7, 2020.

The series stars Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose, Catherine O'Hara as Moira Rose, Daniel Levy as David Rose, Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose, Emily Hampshire as Stevie Budd, the motel clerk, and later, motel owner, Jenn Robertson as Jocelyn Schitt, the mayor's wife, and Chris Elliott as Roland Schitt, the mayor.





