VIDEO: Gloria Estefan Talks About Her Grandmother on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Watch the interview below!

The hitmaker honors her husband, Emilio Estefan, Desi Arnaz, Sonia Sotomayor and more for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

With worldwide sales of over 100 million records during her legendary career, Gloria Estefan has garnered 38 #1 Hits on the Billboard charts. She is a seven-time Grammy® award-winning singer, actress, songwriter, author of two New York Times best-selling children's books, philanthropist and humanitarian. She is considered one of the world's most recognizable and beloved performers and one of the most successful crossover artists in Latin music history. Emilio & Gloria Estefan were the first couple to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and Gloria was the first Cuban American singer-songwriter to receive a Kennedy Center Honor. The couple was also honoured with the prestigious GERSHWIN PRIZE for Popular Song by the Library of Congress. In addition, the smash Broadway TONY® Award nominated musical ON YOUR FEET! was based on their lives and music.

