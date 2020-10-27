VIDEO: Giancarlo Esposito Talks Baby Yoda on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Giancarlo Esposito shares what he loves the most about living in New Mexico.
Giancarlo Esposito shares what he loves the most about living in New Mexico, explains the difference between playing Gustavo in BREAKING BAD and playing him in BETTER CALL SAUL and talks about joining the Star Wars universe in The Mandalorian.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- Video Flashback: Angela Lansbury Explores Her 70+ Year Career in Conversation With Her Niece, Felicia Lansbury Meyer
- VIDEO: Gwen Hollander Releases Trump-Themed Parody of 'Defying Gravity' From WICKED
- VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Sings 'Tomorrow' From ANNIE
- VIDEO: Watch the Full 2020 Olivier Awards Ceremony, Featuring Performances from Sam Tutty, Miriam-Teak Lee, and Sharon D. Clarke!