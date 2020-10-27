Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Giancarlo Esposito Talks Baby Yoda on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Giancarlo Esposito shares what he loves the most about living in New Mexico.

Oct. 27, 2020  

Giancarlo Esposito shares what he loves the most about living in New Mexico, explains the difference between playing Gustavo in BREAKING BAD and playing him in BETTER CALL SAUL and talks about joining the Star Wars universe in The Mandalorian.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

Click Here to Watch the Video!


