VIDEO: Get a First Look at Season Two of BRIDGERTON

Netflix has released an all new first look at the upcoming second season of Bridgerton, coming in 2022!

Watch the trailer below!

Bridgerton is an American streaming television period drama series created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes. It is based on Julia Quinn's novels set in the competitive world of Regency era London's ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court. It is Rhimes's first scripted Netflix series.

Bridgerton premiered on Netflix on December 25, 2020. The eight-episode first season was met with positive reviews. With a viewership of 82 million households, it has become the most-watched series on Netflix. The series reached No. 1 in 76 countries on Netflix. In January 2021, the series was renewed for a second season. In April 2021, creator Van Dusen REVEALED on Twitter that the series had additionally been renewed for a third and fourth season