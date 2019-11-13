VIDEO: Gayle King Interviews Celine Dion on CBS THIS MORNING

Celine Dion sat down with CBS THIS MORNING co-host Gayle King to discuss her first world tour in over a decade and her new album "Courage" - her first English-language album in six years - coming out on Friday.

In the interview, Dion opened up about her first tour since the death of her husband, René Angélil, and shared unique backstage access in the moments before she took the stage at the first stop on the U.S. leg of her Courage world tour.

Watch a preview below!

Watch the full interview on "CBS This Morning," Thursday, November 14, 7:00-9:00 a.m. ET.





