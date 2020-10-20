Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Garth Brooks Talks About New Music on GOOD MORNING AMERICA!

The country singer will soon release his album ‘Fun’ and a live album.

Oct. 20, 2020  

The country singer, who will soon release his album 'Fun' and a live album, also revisits his hit song "Friends in Low Places," which was released 30 years ago.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


