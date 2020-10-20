VIDEO: Garth Brooks Talks About New Music on GOOD MORNING AMERICA!
The country singer will soon release his album ‘Fun’ and a live album.
The country singer, who will soon release his album 'Fun' and a live album, also revisits his hit song "Friends in Low Places," which was released 30 years ago.
Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!
