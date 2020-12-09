VIDEO: Gal Gadot and the Cast and Director of WONDER WOMAN 1984 Discuss the Film, Streaming, and More

The cast and director of "Wonder Woman 1984″ took part in a SiriusXM Town Hall hosted by Jess Cagle earlier this week.

The panel featured the film's stars, Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, as well as director Patty Jenkins to discuss the film, which debuts on Christmas Day on HBO Max.

"It's interesting. If you had told me a year ago that we would ever go straight to streaming in any way, shape or form, I would have flipped out," said Jenkins. "Like I'm not for that plan in general, you know, I'm very pro theatrical release and I will be that again, as soon as this is over, however, this is such a crazy year. It's such a crazy year."

Gadot went on to discuss the character development that Diana Prince has endured since the first film.

"I think that in the first movie we establish, it was the birth of a hero, Diana Prince discovering her full powers and becoming Wonder Woman," Gadot said. "And then she only starts to learn about humankind and she was the fish out of water. She was the wide-eyed that didn't understand much. But when you see her now, in this movie she's been around for over 60 years, she completely understands the complexities of mankind. And now she kind of even shares their perspective in a way and suffers from similar issues that mankind does."

Check out clips from the panel below!

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, "Wonder Woman 1984" is Warner Bros. Pictures' follow up to the DC Super Hero's first outing, 2017's record-breaking "Wonder Woman," which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents an Atlas Entertainment/Stone Quarry Production, a Patty Jenkins Film, "Wonder Woman 1984." Set to open in domestic theaters on December 25, 2020 in 2D and 3D in select theaters and IMAX, it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film will also premiere on HBO Max in the U.S. on December 25, 2020.