Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Gal Gadot Tries Taco Bell for the First Time on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Jimmy and Gal Gadot take turns trying foods for the first time, like eggnog and gefilte fish.

Dec. 15, 2020  

Jimmy and Gal Gadot take turns trying foods for the first time, like eggnog and gefilte fish.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Gal Gadot Tries Taco Bell for the First Time on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You