VIDEO: Freeform Shares Preview For 2 Hour GOOD TROUBLE Holiday Special

Aug. 6, 2019  

Callie, Mariana and the rest of the gang are back for a 2-hour holiday special this winter! Watch the summer finale of GOOD TROUBLE season 2, Tuesday August 6th at 8/7c on Freeform.

Good Trouble will follow Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as they embark on the next phase of their young adult lives in Los Angeles. Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg serve as creators and showrunners; while Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Nuyorican Productions, Inc. in association with Freeform. Jon M. Chu ("Crazy Rich Asians") will direct and executive produce the first episode.

Part of Disney|ABC Television, FreeForm connects to audiences and goes beyond entertainment with bold original programming and immersive social engagement. As Disney's young adult television and streaming network, it delivers a unique mix of quality original and acquired series, plus fan-favorite movies and the holiday events "31 Nights of Halloween" and "25 Days of Christmas." The FreeForm app allows viewers access to 24/7 live viewing of the network, as well as continued on-demand access via a wide array of devices.

VIDEO: Freeform Shares Preview For 2 Hour GOOD TROUBLE Holiday Special
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: HAMILTON Celebrates National Sisters Day With the Schuyler Sisters
  • VIDEO: Michael Cerveris Joins MINDHUNTER Season Two As Series Regular
  • VIDEO: Julio Torres Got Lin-Manuel Miranda to Make Cameo in His Stand-Up Special
  • VIDEO: HADESTOWN's Rachel Chavkin Talks Directing the Way to Gender Equality

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup