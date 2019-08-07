VIDEO: Freeform Shares GROWN-ISH Finale Sneak Peek

Aug. 7, 2019  

Zoey turns to Nomi and Ana for advice. Watch the GROWN-ISH season 2 finale, Wednesday August 7th at 8/7c on Freeform!

From BLACK-ISH executive producer, Kenya Barris, comes a contemporary take on the current issues facing both students and administrators in the world of higher education. Yara Shahidi portrays Zoey - Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow's (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter - as she heads off to college and quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest.

