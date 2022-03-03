VIDEO: Focus Features Releases New YOU WON'T BE ALONE Trailer

A new trailer for You Won't Be Alone has been released. The new film is set to debut in theaters on April 1, 2022.

The cast for the new feature includes Noomi Rapace, Anamaria Marinca, Alice Englert, Carloto Cotta, Félix Maritaud, and Sara Klimoska.

Set in an isolated mountain village in 19th century Macedonia, YOU WON'T BE ALONE follows a young girl who is kidnapped and then transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit. Curious about life as a human, the young witch accidentally kills a peasant in the nearby village and then takes her victim's shape to live life in her skin. Her curiosity ignited, she continues to wield this horrific power in order to understand what it means to be human.

Watch the new trailer here: