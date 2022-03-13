VIDEO: First Look at Season 3 of THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY

Today, Netflix announced the premiere date for Season 3 of the hit series, The Umbrella Academy. The official Umbrella Academy Instagram page posted a brief video with new footage, and the Showrunner Steve Blackman REVEALED the news this morning at SXSW, the South By Southwest festival that includes film, entertainment, music, and more. The long-awaited third season will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday, June 22nd.

After putting a stop to 1963's doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren't exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns.

Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own - and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) - now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

The cast features Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, and Javon 'Wanna' Walton.

Watch the teaser for Season 3 below!