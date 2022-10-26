VIDEO: First Look at Peacock's POKER FACE from Rian Johnson Starring Natasha Lyonne

From creative mastermind Rian Johnson and starring Emmy Nominee Natasha Lyonne, POKER FACE premieres exclusively on Peacock January 26 with four episodes, followed by a new episode streaming Thursdays.

Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne's Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve.

Guest stars on the series include Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson and Tim Meadows.

The series is executive produced by Ram Bergman, Nora Zuckerman, Lila Zuckerman, Natasha Lyonne, Nena Rodrigue and Iain B. Macdonald.

Watch the trailer here: