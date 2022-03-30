VIDEO: First Look at New Episode of FAIRVIEW

A new episode of the adult cartoon series "Fairview" is set to premiere tonight at 8:30pm EST on Comedy Central. The episode is the 108th from the series and is entitled "Moral Anarchy". After Pastor Marv catches Ashley engaging in deviance inside church, Kelly and the gang lead a campaign to bring morality back to Fairview. Meanwhile, Todd gives Ashley more direction in her life.

"Fairview" is a half-hour adult animated series about how national politics causes WILD small town drama in the Natty Light-chugging, grocery store parking lot-fighting, public urinating town of Fairview through the lens of its sloppy party girl turned pragmatic mayor, Kelly Sampson. The series features voice talent from Marina Cockenberg, James Austin Johnson, Aparna Nancherla, Jeremy Levick, Blair Socci, Graham Techler, Atsuko Okatsuka, Otter Lee, Carl Foreman Jr, Jack Bensinger, Lisa Gilroy, and Joey Romaine. The show is created and executive produced by RJ Fried with Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tim Luecke, Kim Gamble, Mike Leech and Zach Smilovitz as executive producers. Grant Gish is the Executive Producer with Co-Executive Producer Sachi Ezura and Supervising Producer Michael Stanger for MTV Entertainment Group.

