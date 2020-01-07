VIDEO: Explore the Ship of THE AVENUE on HBO!

Learn about all the lavish amenities the space cruise ship has to offer from Avenue 5's very own Matthew Spencer, the head of passenger services. We can't wait to have you on board.

Watch the clip below!

Set 40 years in the future when the solar system is the world's oyster, Avenue 5 follows the captain and crew of a luxury space cruise ship as they navigate disgruntled passengers and unexpected events after experiencing technical difficulties onboard. Created by Veep's Armando Iannucci, the series stars Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, and Zach Woods.

