VIDEO: Ewan McGregor Talks About STAR WARS Superfans on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Feb. 6, 2020  

Ewan McGregor expresses his confusion over the caucus system and talks about playing Black Mask in Birds of Prey.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

