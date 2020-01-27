VIDEO: Emily Blunt Talks A QUIET PLACE: PART II on ELLEN

Article Pixel Jan. 27, 2020  

Emily Blunt is back for "A Quiet Place: Part II," and told Ellen all about a frightening stunt in the sequel that was expertly directed by her husband, John Krasinski.

Watch the clip from "The Ellen Show" below.

