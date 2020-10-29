VIDEO: Elvis Costello Performs 'Hey Clockface / How Can You Face Me' on THE LATE SHOW

Featuring Jon Batiste.

After a riveting conversation about Elvis's experiences in quarantine and his thoughts on America's political situation, Stephen Colbert delights in introducing this performance featuring a collaboration between Elvis Costello and Jon Batiste on a song from the new album "Hey Clockface."

Watch the performance below!

