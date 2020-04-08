VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres on Quarantine, Portia's Cooking & More on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

On last night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel had Ellen DeGeneres on as a virtual guest.

During the interview, Ellen talks about supporting local restaurants during the quarantine, what Portia has been cooking at the house, social distance hiking with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, doing her show from the house, and she weighs on the hate Jimmy has been getting for his wallpaper.

Watch below!

