VIDEO: Elizabeth Debicki Talks About Working With Mick Jagger on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Mar. 4, 2020  

Elizabeth Debicki talks about working with Mick Jagger in The Burnt Orange Heresy, filming in Lake Como, Italy and the secretive GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY production.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below.

