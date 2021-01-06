VIDEO: Dr. Sanjay Gupta Says Mask-Wearing Is Still Essential Even After Vaccination

CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, explains that the coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective at keeping people from falling ill, but vaccinated people can still become infected and potentially spread it to others. Read about Dr. Gupta's advice for maintaining your brain power in his new book "Keep Sharp."

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below.

