VIDEO: Dolly Parton Talks Retirement Plans on TODAY SHOW

In an interview with "60 Minutes Australia," Dolly Parton, 74, shared that she has no plans to retire. In fact, she hopes to be on the cover of Playboy magazine at 75 years old.

