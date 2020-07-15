VIDEO: Disney+ Shares the MUPPETS NOW Video Call Trailer

In preparation for the world premiere of the Muppets' first-ever streaming show, "Muppets Now," Kermit the Frog will conduct a video chat to break the news that Disney+ has ordered six half-hour muppisodes premiering July 31. With a full roster of rotating guest stars, world-class production facilities, and pure unscripted mayhem, "Muppets Now" breaks new ground for the gang in their Disney+ debut.

Watch the trailer below!

"The Muppets are thrilled to be doing our first-ever unscripted show! It's going to be extremely spontaneous and very surprising; almost as surprising as the fact that we ever actually used a script in the past."

Kermit the Frog

"This is moi unfiltered, unexpurgated, and more unbelievably fabulous than ever. If you watch only one show on Disney+ ,you really should tune in more often. But whenever you watch, make it moi on Muppets Now."

Miss Piggy

"For the first time ever, I'm working without a joke book, folks. It's a new kind of totally improvised comedy I call 'bare bear'! See what I did there? Ahh! Wocka! Wocka!"

Fozzie Bear

"I knew Muppets Now was coming to Disney+ but I did NOT know they wanted Muppets Now NOW, as in right away, as in "doesn't anybody give a warning around here'!? Gotta go upload those episodes pronto! Wish me luck; I'll need it."

Scooter

This season's celebrity guests include entertainers, comedians, chefs, and more. Fans won't want to miss all-new improvised comedy segments from their favorite Muppets including Miss Piggy, Beaker, Camilla, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo the Great, Kermit the Frog, Pepe the King Prawn, The Swedish Chef, Scooter, Uncle Deadly, among others.

Disney+ is the streaming home for THE MUPPETS collection where "Muppets Now" will join an assortment of fan-favorite Muppet movies, series, and shorts.

Produced by THE MUPPETS Studio and Soapbox Films, "Muppets Now" premieres Friday, July 31, streaming only on Disney+. New episodes will be released every Friday.

Related Articles View More TV Stories