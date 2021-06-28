VIDEO: Disney Plus Debuts LOKI Mid-Season Sneak Peek!

Watch the brand-new, exciting, mid-season sneak peek at Marvel Studios' "Loki," streaming now exclusively on Disney+. "Loki," Marvel Studios' newest original series, launched on Disney+ Wednesday, June 9, with new episodes streaming every Wednesday through the finale on July 14.

Watch the mid-season sneak peek below!

Marvel Studios' "Loki" features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother's shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame."

Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs "Loki," and Michael Waldron is head writer.

