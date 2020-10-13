VIDEO: Dennis Quaid Talks About His Son, Jack, on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Dennis Quaid's son, Jack, is following in his parent's footsteps.

Dennis Quaid's son, Jack, is following in his parent's footsteps as the lead character in the hit show "The Boys," but Dennis says he had nothing to do with his son's success. Tune in to the show to hear the full story!

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You