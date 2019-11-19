VIDEO: David Foster And Katharine McPhee-Foster Talk About Their Recent Marriage on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel Nov. 19, 2019  

For his new album, Grammy-winning songwriter and producer David Foster re-recorded some of his classic songs with guest artists - including his recently wedded wife, Katharine McPhee-Foster. She talks about meeting him on "American Idol," and he calls her "an amazing singer".

Watch the clip from "Today Show" below!

