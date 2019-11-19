VIDEO: David Foster And Katharine McPhee-Foster Talk About Their Recent Marriage on TODAY SHOW

For his new album, Grammy-winning songwriter and producer David Foster re-recorded some of his classic songs with guest artists - including his recently wedded wife, Katharine McPhee-Foster. She talks about meeting him on "American Idol," and he calls her "an amazing singer".

Watch the clip from "Today Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You