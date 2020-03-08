VIDEO: Daniel Craig Parodies NO TIME TO DIE on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Last night's episode of Saturday Night Live, host Daniel Craig appeared in a sketch parodying his upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die.

In the sketch, James Bond (Craig) tries his luck at a game of craps in Las Vegas.

The scene also features SNL regulars Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, and more.

Check it out below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





