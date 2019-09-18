VIDEO: Damon Wayans, Jr. Shows Viewers How To Handle The Truth On HAPPY TOGETHER

While fishing for support from his wife Claire (Amber Stevens West), Jake (Damon Wayans, Jr.) finds a way to lighten the mood on CBS' Happy Together.

Happily married Jake and Claire don't seem to have many complaints, and they seem to get more enjoyment out of Saturday nights spent binge-watching TV shows than they would partying until dawn at the hottest clubs. That all changes when Cooper James, a client of Jake's accounting firm - who is also one of the world's most well-known Pop stars - decides to hide out at their house for a few days. Once he moves in, Cooper helps the couple reconnect with their younger, cooler selves, leading everyone to believe this unconventional living arrangement might just be the best thing to happen to all three of them.





