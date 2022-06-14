VIDEO: Dakota Johnson Stars in Netflix's PERSUASION Trailer

Netflix has shared the trailer for Persuasion. The new film, which was directed by Carrie Cracknell, is set to be released on July 15.

Based on the novel by Jane Austen, the film stars Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Richard E. Grant, Henry Golding, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Ben Bailey-Smith, Yolanda Kettle, Nia Towle, and Izuka Hoyle.

Living with her snobby family on the BRINK of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth-the dashing one she once sent away-crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.

The film was written by Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow. Persuasion was executive produced by Elizabeth Cantillon (Bisous Pictures), Michael Constable, and David Fliegel and produced by Andrew Lazar (Mad Chance), Christina Weiss Lurie (Fourth & Twenty Eight Films), and MRC Film.

Watch the new trailer here: