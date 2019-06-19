VIDEO: DEAR WHITE PEOPLE Cast Announces Season Three Premiere Date

The cast of Dear White People is celebrating Juneteenth by (hilariously) battling it out in the Great Grits Debate -- and announcing that Vol. 3 of the critically-acclaimed comedy launches Friday, August 2, only on Netflix.

Watch the video below!

Set against the backdrop of a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface, Dear White People is a send-up of the now post "post-racial" America that weaves together a universal story of finding one's own identity and forging a wholly unique path.

The satirical series -- which picked up where the acclaimed 2014 film by the same name left off - follows a group of Winchester University's students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and activism in the millennial age. Through an absurdist lens, Dear White People utilizes biting irony, self-deprecation and sometimes brutal honesty to hold up a mirror to the issues plaguing society today, all the while leading with laughter.





