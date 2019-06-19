VIDEO: DEAR WHITE PEOPLE Cast Announces Season Three Premiere Date

Jun. 19, 2019  

The cast of Dear White People is celebrating Juneteenth by (hilariously) battling it out in the Great Grits Debate -- and announcing that Vol. 3 of the critically-acclaimed comedy launches Friday, August 2, only on Netflix.

Watch the video below!

Set against the backdrop of a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface, Dear White People is a send-up of the now post "post-racial" America that weaves together a universal story of finding one's own identity and forging a wholly unique path.

The satirical series -- which picked up where the acclaimed 2014 film by the same name left off - follows a group of Winchester University's students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and activism in the millennial age. Through an absurdist lens, Dear White People utilizes biting irony, self-deprecation and sometimes brutal honesty to hold up a mirror to the issues plaguing society today, all the while leading with laughter.

VIDEO: DEAR WHITE PEOPLE Cast Announces Season Three Premiere Date
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Katharine McPhee Shares WAITRESS Rehearsal Video
  • VIDEO: Jackie Burns Sings New Take on GREASE's 'You're the One That I Want'
  • VIDEO: Middle Church Choir Sings 'You Will Be Found' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Honor of Pride Month
  • VIDEO: HAMILTON 'Broadway Brews Project' Episodes Now Streaming on The STAGE Network
  • VIDEO: See Billy Porter, Todrick Hall in Taylor Swift's New Music Video for 'You Need to Calm Down'

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup