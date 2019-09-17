VIDEO: DANCING WITH THE STARS Returns to ABC; Watch the Performances Here!

Back and better than ever, "Dancing with the Stars" welcomed a new, well-known and energetic cast of 12 celebrities ready to move out of their comfort zones and hit the ballroom floor. The competition began with a two-hour season premiere, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

For the first time ever, viewers found out during the season premiere broadcast which celebrities are paired with their favorite professional dancers. Highlights of the new season include voting changes, a brand-new set, a new creative team behind the competitive dances and the return of a loved pro, Peta Murgatroyd, and two new professional ballroom dancers.

The couples announced tonight include the following:

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko

Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov

Karamo and Jenna Johnson

Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson

Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater

Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong

