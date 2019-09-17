VIDEO: DANCING WITH THE STARS Returns to ABC; Watch the Performances Here!
Back and better than ever, "Dancing with the Stars" welcomed a new, well-known and energetic cast of 12 celebrities ready to move out of their comfort zones and hit the ballroom floor. The competition began with a two-hour season premiere, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
For the first time ever, viewers found out during the season premiere broadcast which celebrities are paired with their favorite professional dancers. Highlights of the new season include voting changes, a brand-new set, a new creative team behind the competitive dances and the return of a loved pro, Peta Murgatroyd, and two new professional ballroom dancers.
The couples announced tonight include the following:
- Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko
- Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy
- Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber
- Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten
- Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov
- Karamo and Jenna Johnson
- Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke
- Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson
- Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd
- Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold
- James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater
- Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong
Watch the performances below!
Catch next week's episode of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," "First Elimination," Monday, Sept. 23.
Photo Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless