VIDEO: DANCING WITH THE STARS Returns to ABC; Watch the Performances Here!

Sep. 17, 2019  

Back and better than ever, "Dancing with the Stars" welcomed a new, well-known and energetic cast of 12 celebrities ready to move out of their comfort zones and hit the ballroom floor. The competition began with a two-hour season premiere, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

For the first time ever, viewers found out during the season premiere broadcast which celebrities are paired with their favorite professional dancers. Highlights of the new season include voting changes, a brand-new set, a new creative team behind the competitive dances and the return of a loved pro, Peta Murgatroyd, and two new professional ballroom dancers.

The couples announced tonight include the following:

  • Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko
  • Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy
  • Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber
  • Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten
  • Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov
  • Karamo and Jenna Johnson
  • Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke
  • Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson
  • Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd
  • Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold
  • James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater
  • Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong

Watch the performances below!

Catch next week's episode of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," "First Elimination," Monday, Sept. 23.

